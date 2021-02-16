The couple's latest move is said to have raised concerns with the Palace who claim they were unaware of the couple’s decision.Full Article
Royal Family 'nervous' as Harry and Meghan Markle agree to Oprah interview
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry and Meghan expecting second child
Reuters - Politics
A spokesperson for the royal couple said they were "overjoyed." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
You might like
More coverage
Tabloid paper breached Meghan's privacy: UK judge
Reuters Studio
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against a tabloid newspaper which printed extracts of a letter she..