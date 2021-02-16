Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has spoken about her father's days in hospital and their final family holiday to the Caribbean.Full Article
Captain Tom Moore wanted to come home to steak and chips after catching Covid
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Businessman hopes to produce Captain Sir Tom Moore statue
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A Derbyshire businessman who commissioned a bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore last year hopes to create a statue to remember the NHS..
UK claps for national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore
Bleacher Report AOL
UK pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore with national clap
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Nick Knowles calls for Captain Tom statue on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Piers Morgan announces Captain Tom Moore troll has been arrested
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Neighbors reflect on "huge loss" of Captain Tom
Reuters Studio
Neighbours paid tribute on Wednesday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of..
House of Commons falls silent in memory of Captain Tom
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Matt Hancock vows to mark Captain Sir Tom Moore's NHS contribution
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Queen Elizabeth II leads tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Bang Media International Limited