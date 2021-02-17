ITV release clip of Piers Morgan interview with Chris Eubank
Published
Piers Morgan has shared a first look at his emotional Life Stories episode with Brighton boxer Chris Eubank.Full Article
Published
Piers Morgan has shared a first look at his emotional Life Stories episode with Brighton boxer Chris Eubank.Full Article
The hour-long sit down interview saw the boxer interviewed by ITV Good Morning Britain presenter and former newspaper editor Piers
In a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last night, Chris Eubank revealed how a court in Hove saved his career.