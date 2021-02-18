Pensioner jailed for killing wife during first lockdown
Published
A pensioner who strangled his wife days into the first UK lockdown has been sentenced to five years in jail.Full Article
Published
A pensioner who strangled his wife days into the first UK lockdown has been sentenced to five years in jail.Full Article
Retired Asda worker Ruth Williams, 67, died at the hands of her husband Anthony Williams five days into the first UK-wide lockdown..
A pensioner who strangled his wife to death five days into the first UK lockdown has been cleared of her murder.