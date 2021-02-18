Parents may have to test children twice a week for Covid-19 when schools reopen
Published
A health minister said there is “work in progress”following reports that parents could be asked to test their children at home twice a week.Full Article
Published
A health minister said there is “work in progress”following reports that parents could be asked to test their children at home twice a week.Full Article
Kay talks with the city manager of Athens about a new school for the city.
The country’s first day-long online festival devoted to wellbeing for students and teachers is happening on February 3.The Now..