Anyone who sees William Faull - who is believed to use dating sites to meet women to provide him shelter - should call 999.Full Article
Call 999 immediately if you see this wanted man
The Cornishman0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police name man charged with St Ives murder after woman found dead
Cambridge News
Ernest Grusza is due to appear in court this morning charged with murder
Man escapes serious injury after car overturns in crash with van on A34
The Sentinel Stoke
You might like
More coverage
John Kennedy made Celtic favourite to replace Neil Lennon
Daily Record
Neil Lennon's assistant John Kennedy has been priced as the man most likely to take the job permanently with the likes of Howe and..
Fund for injured mountain rescue volunteer smashes target
Leicester Mercury