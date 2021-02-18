MP warns ‘irresponsible’ Facebook news ban ‘not just about Australia’
Published
Facebook has been accused of using bullying tactics after its decision to ban news on its platform in Australia.Full Article
Published
Facebook has been accused of using bullying tactics after its decision to ban news on its platform in Australia.Full Article
A United Kingdom politician has warned the ban in Australia could encourage other governments to get tough with big tech companies.
Peter Lewis of the Sydney Centre for Responsible Technology on the "show of strength by Facebook"