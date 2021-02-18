Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover lands on the red planet
Published
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover has landed on the red planet, the space agency has announced.Full Article
Published
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover has landed on the red planet, the space agency has announced.Full Article
CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the historic mission. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3k7MVTZ
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover has safely landed on the red planet, marking an “amazing accomplishment”, the space agency has..