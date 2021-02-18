Essex's very own Gemma Collins was a special guest on this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK alongside Michelle Visage as a contestant on the Snatch Game.Full Article
RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans underwhelmed with Gemma Collins on show
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Here’s Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+
The Wrap
ViacomCBS is preparing to relaunch its streaming service as Paramount+ next month, and the company just unveiled a slew of new..