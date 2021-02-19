First Covid jab doses given to almost 250,000
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coronavirus vaccine in numbers: 18.9 million receive first dose jab
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Government data up to February 24 shows that of the 18,911,978 jabs given in the UK so far, 18,691,835 were first doses – a rise..
Coronavirus vaccine in numbers: 18.2 million receive the first dose of the vaccine
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sputnik Vaccine Orbits Slovak Politics – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Hong Kong kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jab
SeattlePI.com
-
Hungary rolls out China's Sinopharm jab amid lagging trust
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Coronavirus vaccine in numbers: UK hits 17.7 million first-dose vaccinations
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Government data up to February 17 shows 17,723,840 first doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given in the UK - a rise of 141,719..
Coronavirus vaccines in numbers: 17.2 million receive first jab
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus vaccine in numbers: 16.9 million receive first jab
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
Covid: Isle of Man extends interval between Oxford jab doses
BBC Local News
-
Jab arrivals signal new dawn
Bangkok Post