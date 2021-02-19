Lionel Messi: Manchester City distance themselves from move for Barcelona forward
Published
Manchester City are distancing themselves from more links with a move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who is out of contract in the summer.Full Article
Published
Manchester City are distancing themselves from more links with a move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who is out of contract in the summer.Full Article
On this week’s Transfer Talk, we take a look at Erling Braut Haaland, who has been tipped to join Liverpool by Red Bull Salzburg..