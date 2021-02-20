Amanda Kloots gets Covid-19 vaccine following husband’s death
Published
Amanda Kloots has revealed she has had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after her husband Nick Cordero died having contracted the virus.Full Article
Published
Amanda Kloots has revealed she has had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after her husband Nick Cordero died having contracted the virus.Full Article
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to respond to followers angered by photos of her getting vaccinated following the loss of her..
Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth tell ET Canada's Roz Weston what it was like joining season 11 of Global's "The Talk" as the..
Amanda Kloots is sharing some big news with her fans – she got the coronavirus vaccine! The 38-year-old The Talk co-host and..