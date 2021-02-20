Ant & Dec joke about lockdown fatigue as Saturday Night Takeaway returns
Ant and Dec joked about boredom and lockdown fatigue as Saturday Night Takeaway returned to ITV but without a live studio audience.Full Article
The popular show is back - but it will be “very different” this time round
Ant and Dec Reveal Big Saturday Night Takeaway Changes