Two teenage boys, aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a car was stolen with two children, aged two and four, inside in Birmingham.Full Article
First picture of rescue scene after car stolen with two kids inside
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fully involved house fire destroys home in Harrison County
WXXV
A structure fire destroyed a Harrison County man’s home earlier this evening.
012720 snow 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5amF-H-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
11pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-18
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
7pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN