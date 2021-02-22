If you saw me now, you'd call me a holy show. I'm a cross between the Wild Woman of Borneo and the Madwoman of Chaillot. It's the hair. It's a sight. Everyone's locks have grown during lockdown, but some people have lucky hair, which just looks longer and fuller. Mine just sprouts in annoying wisps all over the place.Full Article
I miss my loved ones, but I miss my hairdresser more
