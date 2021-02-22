House prices jump by £57,000 as buyers rush to save on stamp duty
Published
House prices have jumped by £57,000 across England and Wales as home-buyers rush to make stamp duty savings, according to analysis.Full Article
Published
House prices have jumped by £57,000 across England and Wales as home-buyers rush to make stamp duty savings, according to analysis.Full Article
Labor’s housing spokesman says allowing young people to use their super to buy a home would drive up house prices, but scrapping..
December surge reflects effect of stamp duty holiday and pandemic lifestyle changes