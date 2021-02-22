Coronavirus announcement: Boris Johnson to unveil roadmap to end lockdown
Published
- Boris Johnson to address Parliament and nation today - Key changes to national lockdown to be announced - Calls for a gradual easing of lockdown while some Tory MPs plead for all legal restrictions to be lifted by May – Prof John Edmunds said the vaccine rollout should turn to children “as fast as we can”, saying there will “continue to be major disruption in schools until we have vaccinated our children”Full Article