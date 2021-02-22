Prince Philip 'OK' after sixth night in hospital, Duke of Cambridge says
Published
The exact reason for the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to hospital last Tuesday has not been disclosed.Full Article
Published
The exact reason for the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to hospital last Tuesday has not been disclosed.Full Article
The Duke of Cambridge has said the Duke of Edinburgh is “OK” after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital.
The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his second night in hospital after being admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London's..