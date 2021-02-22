Boris Johnson is revealing his four steps to easing England's lockdown for different parts of society and the economy.Full Article
Revealed: When every lockdown rule is set to lift in England
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
When every lockdown rule is set to lift across England
Tamworth Herald
From April 12 at the earliest shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such..
-
Essex MP warns that England could have fourth lockdown
Essex Chronicle
-
PM admits he can't rule out England lockdown 4
Hull Daily Mail
You might like
More coverage
Priti Patel: Police ‘Will Enforce Regulations’
Home Secretary Priti Patel said a minority of people are “putting the health of the nation at risk”, as she insisted the..
ODN
Boris Johnson admits he can't rule out England lockdown 4
Prime Minister urged people to take reports on the easing of lockdown restrictions 'with a pinch of salt'.
Wales Online