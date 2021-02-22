A single case of the variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in the area.Full Article
Surge testing to launch in New Addington after South African variant detected
Surrey Mirror0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Surge testing in Ealing after South African variant detected
Belfast Telegraph
Additional testing is to be rolled out across part of west London after a “small number” of new cases of the South Africa..
-
Moderna Says COVID-19 Variant Shot Ready for Human Testing
Newsmax
-
Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine for South African variant ready for human testing, company says
Upworthy
-
Moderna to test booster shot that targets South African variant
Upworthy
-
Moderna says COVID vaccine tweaked for South African variant is ready for testing
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Surge testing begins in New Addington as South African variant is identified
Croydon Advertiser
Additional testing will start up tomorrow (February 23)
Mass testing in New Addington due to South African variant
Croydon Advertiser