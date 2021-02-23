Covid in Scotland: Plan to ease lockdown restrictions to be unveiled
Published
The easing of restrictions in Scotland will be "driven by data rather than by hard and fast dates".Full Article
Published
The easing of restrictions in Scotland will be "driven by data rather than by hard and fast dates".Full Article
Scotland will return to the geographic levels system after lockdown is lifted, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she gave an insight into..
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday was setting out a road map for lifting one of Europe’s strictest..