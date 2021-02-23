Environmental campaigner charged over HS2 tunnel protest
Published
An environmental activist evicted from the network of tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens in protest at the HS2 railway line is due to appear in court.Full Article
Published
An environmental activist evicted from the network of tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens in protest at the HS2 railway line is due to appear in court.Full Article
An anti-HS2 activist who spent almost a month underground in a network of tunnels in central London has denied aggravated trespass.