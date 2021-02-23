Six Nations 2021: France v Scotland - What would postponement mean for Gregor Townsend?
Published
Why might Scotland's Six Nations match in France be postponed? And what impact would that have on Gregor Townsend's squad?Full Article
Published
Why might Scotland's Six Nations match in France be postponed? And what impact would that have on Gregor Townsend's squad?Full Article
Scotland head coach Gregor Towsend highlighted the physicality of Six Nations rugby following injuries to Jamie Ritchie, Sean..