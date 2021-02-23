When holidays could return as lockdown roadmap announced
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
When caravan parks and camping sites in Cleethorpes can reopen
Grimsby Telegraph
As Boris Johnson reveals his roadmap out of lockdown, holidays in 2021 in the UK will be allowed from April 12
Trips to the beach could be allowed soon with foreign holidays still banned
Bishops Stortford Observer
England's 5-month roadmap out of lockdown could see holidays by April
Bishops Stortford Observer
You might like
More coverage
Five-month roadmap out of lockdown could see holidays by April
There are reports the plan to be released on Monday includes five stages at four-week intervals
Wales Online
Roadmap out of lockdown to bring life back to 'normal' by July
Hotel holidays could be back on in April as part of a limited Easter easing
Nottingham Post