Crown Office expresses ‘concern’ about Alex Salmond’s written evidence
Published
The Crown Office has expressed concern about the publication of Alex Salmond’s written evidence by the Scottish Parliament.Full Article
Published
The Crown Office has expressed concern about the publication of Alex Salmond’s written evidence by the Scottish Parliament.Full Article
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond is accusing its Crown Office of an "abuse of legislation" in blocking the publication..
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The documents were published ahead of the former first minister giving..