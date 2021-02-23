Police were called by the driver of the HGV who had noticed the people and was concerned for their welfare.Full Article
Police rescue 18 people from a refrigerated lorry on the A1
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Officials search for bodies after horrific bus accident kills 47 in India
Newsflare STUDIO
At least 47 people died after a bus plunged into a canal near Sidhi in central India on Tuesday (February 16). The bus was heading..
You might like
More coverage
Uttarakhand: Death toll climbs to 54; rescue operation underway | Updates
HT Digital Content
Chamoli police said death toll due to Uttarakhand glacier burst rose to 54. The police recovered three more bodies from the Tapovan..