49-year-old Life weighed 17 stone 2lbs after bouts of chemotherapy following a breast cancer diagnosis four years earlier.Full Article
A Place In The Sun couple lose 12st after watching show back in horror
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked
A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked by..
SWNS STUDIO