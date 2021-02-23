Tiger Woods in surgery for multiple leg injuries after car crash in Los Angeles
Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and had to be cut from his vehicle with “jaws of life” equipment following an accident in Los Angeles.Full Article
Tiger Woods was hospitalized after a single-car crash Feb. 23 near Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, according to the LA County Sheriff's..
Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash near Los Angeles. CNN’s Christine Brennan has the latest.