Gavin Williamson says ‘no algorithms’ will be used to determine students’ grades
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said there would be “no algorithms whatsoever” used in determining grades for students this summer.Full Article
Gavin Williamson said 'the Government is 'putting our faith in teachers, not algorithms'
