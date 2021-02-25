Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot and bulldogs stolen by armed robbers in LA
Published
Lady Gaga’s dog walker has been shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery in Hollywood, police said.Full Article
Singer and actress, Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, was shot in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and her French bulldogs,..
Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot in the chest four times on Wednesday night, according to reports, and two of the singer's bulldogs..