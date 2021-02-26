German Chancellor Angela Merkel said EU leaders agreed we 'need a digital vaccination certificate'.Full Article
Covid vaccine passports 'will be here by summer' for EU travel
Covid vaccine certificate is 'not discriminatory'
A vaccine certificate could speed up travel for some in the summer, says Greece's Akis Skertsos.
Coronavirus vaccine passports would be 'discriminatory', says Vaccines Minister
Coronavirus vaccine passports would be "discriminatory" and we have no plan to introduce them, says Vaccines Minister Nadhim..
Covid Vaccine Passports could open more than air travel
