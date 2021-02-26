Rangers face Slavia Prague in Europa League last 16
Published
Steven Gerrards side face a tough task to go one better than last year and get through to the last eight.Full Article
Published
Steven Gerrards side face a tough task to go one better than last year and get through to the last eight.Full Article
Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers are set to discover who they will face in the last-16 of the Europa League, with..
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he is pleased with his side's defensive performance as they drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague..