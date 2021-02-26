Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral will be ‘quite spectacular’
Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral will be “quite spectacular”, his daughter said, with soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment to honour him at the service.Full Article
Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral will be “quite spectacular”, his daughter said, with soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment to honour him at the service.Full Article
"Our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral, and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12..