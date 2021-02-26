Scott Parker believes Fulham have a ‘fighting chance’ of Premier League survival
Published
Scott Parker insisted Fulham have given themselves a “fighting chance” of remaining in the Premier League after their upturn of recent results.Full Article
Published
Scott Parker insisted Fulham have given themselves a “fighting chance” of remaining in the Premier League after their upturn of recent results.Full Article
Fulham head coach Scott Parker has urged his team to go and beat Sheffield United this weekend in their bid to avoid relegation..
Scott Parker has branded the Premier League’s decision to announce on Mondaymorning that Fulham’s game against Tottenham would..
Fulham manager Scott Parker has criticised the decision to reschedule his side's Premier League match against Tottenham with..