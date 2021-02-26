Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan ends London's Covid 'major incident'
BBC Local News: London -- Londoners have been urged to remain on "high alert" as there are still thousands in hospital with Covid.Full Article
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Dr Sue Clarke, at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at..
London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” as the spread ofcoronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the..