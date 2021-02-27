A former chief scientific adviser says rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine by age rather than prioritising professions "makes sense".Full Article
Vaccine rollout by age not profession makes sense, says ex-chief scientific adviser
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid vaccine rollout by age ‘makes sense’, former Government adviser says
The move to continue the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine by age rather than prioritising frontline professions “makes..
Belfast Telegraph