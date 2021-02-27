UK coronavirus deaths rise by 293 as Saturday numbers fall
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths near 125,000
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said a further 158 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK..
5:30pm Lex COVID Numbers 02.22.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
FAYETTE COUNTY CONTINUES TO SEE ITS NUMBER OF COVID CASES DECLINE.
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 120,365
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 116,908
PA - Press Association STUDIO