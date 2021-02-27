Sir Tom’s coffin, draped in a union flag, was carried to the crematorium on Saturday by soldiers from the Yorkshire RegimentFull Article
Captain Sir Tom Moore's spirit lives on, family tells funeral service
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s spirit lives on, family tells funeral service
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have paid tribute to the veteran and NHS charity fundraiser at his funeral, saying his..
You might like
More coverage
'His spirit lives on': Military flypast among tributes at Sir Captain Tom Moore funeral
Sky News
A Second World War plane soared over the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore in a military flypast as his family paid tribute to the..
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s spirit lives on, family tells funeral service
Belfast Telegraph
-
Second World War plane flyby marks U.K. Capt. Tom Moore's funeral
CTV News
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral to be 'spectacular'
BBC Local News
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral will be ‘quite spectacular’
Belfast Telegraph