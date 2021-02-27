Explosion heard for miles after Second World War bomb detonated in Exeter
Published
A loud explosion could be heard for miles when a Second World War bomb found in Exeter was detonated.Full Article
Published
A loud explosion could be heard for miles when a Second World War bomb found in Exeter was detonated.Full Article
Bomb disposal experts have evacuated 2,600 homes after a suspected unexploded Second World War bomb was found in Exeter.
A Second World War bomb has been detonated in a controlled explosion following the evacuation of 2,600 people in Exeter.