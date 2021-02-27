Anwar El Ghazi fires Aston Villa to victory at Leeds with early goal
Published
Anwar El Ghazi’s early goal clinched Aston Villa a 1-0 win at Leeds and lifted his side to within a point of the Premier League’s top six.Full Article
Published
Anwar El Ghazi’s early goal clinched Aston Villa a 1-0 win at Leeds and lifted his side to within a point of the Premier League’s top six.Full Article
Emiliano Martinez kept yet another clean sheet as Aston Villa beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday. The deciding goal came..
Anwar El-Ghazi's fifth-minute goal proved enough as Leeds struggled to reach top gear in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Elland Road