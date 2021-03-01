Stormont's reaction to a "dangerous" new coronavirus variant discovered in the UK for the first time will ultimately decide whether the new variant makes its way to Northern Ireland, a public health expert has warned.Full Article
Stormont action can stop new Covid variant coming to Northern Ireland, says Scally
Stormont signs off on new Covid restrictions
