The UK's coronavirus vaccine rollout will receive a £1.65bn boost to help it meet the target of offering a dose to every adult by July 31, Rishi Sunak will set out in his Budget.Full Article
UK Covid vaccine programme to get £1.6bn budget boost
A huge boost in spending on the UK's COVID-19 vaccine programme will be announced by the chancellor in the Budget on Wednesday.
