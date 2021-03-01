Boy, 16, 'smirked after using metre-long sword to kill teen at drug flat'

Boy, 16, 'smirked after using metre-long sword to kill teen at drug flat'

Tamworth Herald

Published

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, denies the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice and is expected to argue that he was acting in self-defence, Warwick Crown Court was told.

Full Article