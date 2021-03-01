The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, denies the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice and is expected to argue that he was acting in self-defence, Warwick Crown Court was told.Full Article
Boy, 16, 'smirked after using metre-long sword to kill teen at drug flat'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Teenager used sword in drug-related killing, murder trial told
A 16-year-old boy was seen smirking after using a “metre-long” sword to kill another teenager at a flat being used by drug..
Belfast Telegraph