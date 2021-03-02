LIVE: Lord Advocate James Wolffe gives evidence to Salmond inquiry
Published
The Lord Advocate appears before MSPs probing the Scottish government's botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.Full Article
Published
The Lord Advocate appears before MSPs probing the Scottish government's botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.Full Article
Scotland's Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC today rejected criticism of the Crown Office when he appeared before a Holyrood inquiry..
James Wolffe said the decision was made by “senior professional prosecutors”