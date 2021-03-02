Trial date set for four accused of damaging Colston statue
A trial date has been set for four people charged with criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
BBC Local News: Bristol -- The four deny committing criminal damage when Edward Colston's statue was torn down in Bristol.