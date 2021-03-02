Holyrood election will not be delayed, but results expected late
Published
May’s Holyrood election won’t be postponed due to Covid-19, Scotland’s parliamentary business minister has said, but results are expected later than usual.Full Article
Published
May’s Holyrood election won’t be postponed due to Covid-19, Scotland’s parliamentary business minister has said, but results are expected later than usual.Full Article
The Scottish Parliament election will go ahead on 6 May, but the results may not be known for several days.