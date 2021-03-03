I’m ‘extremely happy’ at Arsenal – Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona speculation
Published
Mikel Arteta insists he is fully focused on doing “much better” at Arsenal after he was linked with the Barcelona job earlier this week.Full Article
Published
Mikel Arteta insists he is fully focused on doing “much better” at Arsenal after he was linked with the Barcelona job earlier this week.Full Article
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down speculation linking him with the job at Barcelona and says 'today and..