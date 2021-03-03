Contactless payment limit increased to £100 in budget by Rishi Sunak
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rishi Sunak to increase contactless payment limit to £100 in Budget
Tamworth Herald
In today's Budget, the Chancellor will offer an update for shops and their customers in what will be a major boost to retailers
You might like
More coverage
Banks wary as Sunak prepares £100 contactless limit
Some of Britain's biggest banks are sounding the alarm bell over an increase in the contactless payment limits to £100 amid..
Sky News
Sunak to pitch increase in contactless limit to £100 as 'Brexit dividend'
UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a change in the contactless limit from £45 to £100 in his budget speech this week.
Finextra