Would people in Sussex be happy to carry a vaccine passport?
Published
THE UK will examine European Union proposals for a vaccine passport in the hope of reviving international travel for the summer holidays.Full Article
Published
THE UK will examine European Union proposals for a vaccine passport in the hope of reviving international travel for the summer holidays.Full Article
'This won’t work. Not all the population will be inoculated by May, so only those that have had the vaccine would be able to go..