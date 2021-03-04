No one will argue with Chancellor Rishi Sunak that it will take the economy a long time to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The level of public borrowing to keep the country afloat and provide support for those sectors most affected is mind-boggling and will take decades to pay off.Full Article
No easy way to cover cost of the Covid pandemic
